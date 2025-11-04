Magic at Hawks predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for November 4

One of the premier matchups of the NBA slate is on NBC and Peacock tonight when two up-and-coming teams take center stage. The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks link up for the first of four meetings this season, but this one will be missing a common sight in this divisional rivalry.

Atlanta lost to Cleveland, 117-109 on Sunday, and that was the Hawks first game without Trae Young who will miss nearly a month with a knee injury. While Atlanta has had Orlando’s number in recent years, without Young, can the Hawks keep that success going?

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKingsrecent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Magic vs. Hawks live

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Time: 8 PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena Center

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Magic at the Hawks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Magic (-162), Hawks (+136)

Spread: Magic -3.5

Total: 227.5

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 115.5 and the Hawks 112.5.

Expected Starting Lineups for the Magic and the Hawks

Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr

Hawks

PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG Dyson Daniels

SF Zaccharie Risacher

PF Jalen Johnson

C Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries for the Magic and the Hawks

Magic

C Mortiz Wagner (knee) was OUT in Sunday’s game

Hawks

G Trae Young (knee) is OUT and will be reevaluated in four weeks

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Magic at Hawks on Tuesday.

Atlanta and Orlando are 2-5 ATS, tied for 5th-worst

Atlanta and Orlando are 2 of 8 teams profitable to the Under so far (both 4-3 to the Under)

Atlanta is 0-2 ATS and 0-2 ML as home team

Orlando is 2-2 ATS and 2-2 ML as road team

Atlanta is 5-2 on the ML in the last 7 meetings versus Orlando

Atlanta is 5-1 on the ML in the last 6 at home versus Orlando

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Magic game:

Moneyline: Magic ML (medium confidence)

Spread: Magic -3.5 (high confidence)

Total: Under 227.5 (low confidence)

