Magic vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 16

It’s Sunday, March 16, and the Orlando Magic (31-37) and Cleveland Cavaliers (56-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Magic are currently 13-21 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Cavaliers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland is 2-0 against Orlando this season with 11 and 40-point wins.

Cleveland is on an NBA-best 16-game winning streak and won nine of those 16 games by double-digits. Since the All-Star break, Orlando is 4-8 in that span and 2-2 in the final four contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Magic (+388), Cavaliers (-515)

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 108.42, and the Cavaliers 113.9.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Magic vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavaliers Team Total Under 116.5 points versus the Magic:

“Cleveland scored 120 and 122 points in two meetings against Orlando this season in blowout wins. This is the third and final meeting, so I tend to lean the Under here and towards Orlando. However, I think the best bet is the Cavs’ Team Total Under 116.5. That’s a number that stayed under in three out of the past five games and almost four of five.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Cavaliers have won their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

5 of the Cavaliers’ last 7 matchups against Eastern Conference teams have gone under the Total

The Magic have covered in 5 of their last 7 road games

The Cavaliers have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the Magic

