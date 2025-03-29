Mavericks vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 29

It’s Saturday, March 29, and the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) and Chicago Bulls (33-40) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Mavericks are currently 16-22 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bulls have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Dallas won the only meeting of the season versus Chicago, 119-99 on November 6.

Chicago has won four straight games and nine of the last 11 contests for the best stretch of the season. Dallas took three of the last four games but lost 12 of the previous 17 contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Bulls live today

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Mavericks (+121), Bulls (-145)

Spread: Bulls -3

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 117.82, and the Bulls 119.39.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Mavericks vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Mavericks to cover against the Bulls:

“Chicago is coming off an insane half-court buzzer-beater from Josh Giddey to upset the Lakers and continue the hot 9-2 stretch for the Bulls. While Dallas isn’t an overall good team anymore, they have won three of the past four and with Anthony Davis playing minutes helps. While Chicago looks like an easy bet and more than likely will be the most public bet team, I would take a hard look at Dallas or live bet them.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Mavericks have won 3 straight games against the Bulls

The Mavericks’ last 3 versus the Bulls have stayed under the Total

The Mavericks have covered the Spread in their last 3 matchups with the Bulls

The Mavericks have won 3 straight games against the Bulls

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

