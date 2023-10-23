NBA 2023-24 Futures Best Bets for Sixth Man of the Year: Immanuel Quickley

Vaughn Dalzell shares why Immanuel Quickley should be the favorite for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2023-24.

Sixth Man of the Year: Immanuel Quickley (+900)

Immanuel Quickley arguably should have won the Sixth Man of the Year Award but finished second to Malcolm Brogdon.

This year will be a revenge tour for Quickley and he is a top two favorite for this award at most markets, and the favorite at a few.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes will be the starting guards for the Knicks this season, so Quickley should see at least 60 games off the bench pending injuries.

Quickley played 81 games and started 21 for 28.4 minutes per game and career-highs in points (14.9), rebounds (4.2), field goal percentage (44.8%), three-point percentage (37.0%), and field goal/three-point/free-throw attempts.

The fourth-year guard appears to be on track for his best season and if the Knicks continue to allow him to run the second unit, Quickley should be the undoubted favorite for this award.

Quickley’s competition for this award is Brogdon (+800/+1600), Norman Powell (+900/+1000), Malik Monk (+1100/+1200), Derrick White (+1300/+2300), Bobby Portis (+1500/+2300), and Chris Paul (+1700/+2000). Odds vary for a lot of these players but Quickley (+800/+900) is the most consistent line, along with Powell’s (+900/+1000).

I like Quickley’s chances over Brogdon to repeat, plus Powell, Monk, and Portis. White and Paul will start more games than Quickley, which impacts this award negatively. A dark horse may enter the chat, but this is Quickley’s award to lose to start the season.

I played Quickley at +900 odds to win the Sixth Man of the Year and would go down to +500 on this futures prop.

Pick: Immanuel Quickley for Sixth Man of the Year (1u)

