NBA Best Bets, Nov. 13: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls matchup.

Bulls at Bucks (-9): O/U 227.5

To kick off the week and attempt to extend our three-game winning streak in the NBA, let’s target a first-half prop in the Bulls at Bucks matchup.

Chicago played last night and beat Detroit, 119-108. After getting out to a slow start (trailed 31-22), Chicago turned up behind six double-digit scorers. That effort will have to translate on an overnight trip to Milwaukee to face a Bucks team coming off two straight losses.

Off a loss, the Bucks scored 56 and 62 points in the first halves this season and won both games by five and eight points. In the past two losses, Milwaukee scored 60 and 49 points in the first half, so expect a hearty effort to avoid a bad start and three straight losses.

Milwaukee scored 49 (no rest for each team), 61, 55, and 62 points in the four first halves of last season’s meetings versus Chicago. When the Bulls were on no rest, and the Bucks had at least one day of rest, Milwaukee scored 61 points in the first 24 minutes, which is the situation here.

Since 2020, the Bucks have had the rest advantage four times versus the Bulls and scored 62, 57, 59, and 61 in the first four halves.

Chicago’s defense ranks 18th in the first half with a 46.8% field goal percentage, 16th in three-point percentage (36.1%), and 28th in three-point attempts (20.2). The Bulls are 26th and last in full-game defense against three-point percentage and attempts.

This is a great spot for Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Milwaukee to bounce back at home after two losses to the Pacers and Magic. Milwaukee’s 1H Team Total is set at 58.5 and we will go over at -108 odds good to 59.5.

Pick: Bucks 1H Team Total Over 58.5 (1u)

Season Record: 8-4 (66.6%) +4.35 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.