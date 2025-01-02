Nets at Bucks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, and expert picks for January 2

It’s Thursday, January 2, and the Brooklyn Nets (12-21) and the Milwaukee Bucks (17-14) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Brooklyn has lost three straight including last night’s game in Toronto. Scottie Barnes scored 33 as the Raptors rolled 130-113 over the Nets. Milwaukee won their last game. New Year’s Eve they defeated the Pacers in Indianapolis thanks to 30 points from Giannis.

The Nets are currently 7-12 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Bucks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details for Nets at Bucks tonight

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Nets at Bucks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Nets (+573), Bucks (-847)

Spread: Bucks -13.5

Over/Under: 218.5 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 108.25, and the Bucks 115.29.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Nets at Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team to cover the spread in tonight’s game: Milwaukee Bucks -13.5

“With Giannis and Middleton likely to go this number should be closer to 15 based on my ratings.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Bucks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +13.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +13.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 218.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets at Bucks on Thursday

· The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

· The UNDER is 17-14 in Bucks’ games this season

· The Nets have gone 13-6 on the road against the spread this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)