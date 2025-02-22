Nets vs. 76ers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 22

It’s Saturday, February 22, and the Brooklyn Nets (20-35) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-35) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Nets are currently 11-17 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Brooklyn dropped its first contest after the All-Star break to Cleveland (110-97) after keeping it within single digits for the first three quarters. The 76ers lost its first game back to the Celtics (124-104) in a game that was never close. Philly is 2-1 versus Brooklyn this year.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. 76ers live today

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Nets (+322), 76ers (-417)

Spread: 76ers -9.5

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 105.37, and the 76ers 110.33.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Nets vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Under 213.5 between the 76ers and Nets:

“Both of these offenses struggled in their first game back since the All-Star break with the Nets failing to break 100 points (97) against the Cavaliers and the 76ers barely doing so (104) versus the Celtics.

The three meetings this year have combined for 196, 217, and 211 points this season. I lean towards another low-scoring contest.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. 76ers on Saturday

The 76ers have lost 5 of their last 6 games as favorite

The Over is 12-8 in the Nets’ last 10 games on the road and the 76ers’ last 10 at home combined

The 76ers have failed to cover in 3 straight matchups against divisional opponents

The 76ers have won 6 of their last 7 home matchups against the Nets

