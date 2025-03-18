Nets vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 18

It’s Tuesday, March 18, and the Brooklyn Nets (23-45) and Boston Celtics (49-19) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Nets are currently 12-23 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Celtics have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Boston is 3-0 against Brooklyn this season with wins of 4, 24, and 2 points.

The Celtics are 7-1 in the last eight games and won the past two, while the Nets are coming off a win that makes them 1-3 over the previous four games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Celtics live today

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Nets vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Nets (+559), Celtics (-826)

Spread: Celtics -13.5

Over/Under: 215.5 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 101.98, and the Celtics 115.02.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Nets vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover against the Nets:

“As someone who needed Boston -10.5 on Saturday to cash a six-leg parlay, I am running it back on the Celtics here. The line has grown out in their favor after Brooklyn covered the previous meeting and lost 115-113. The Nets played the following night then had Monday off, while Boston’s been off the entire time. This is a Celtics or pass spot.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Celtics on Tuesday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

5 of the Nets’ last 6 road matchups against the Celtics have stayed under the Total

The Nets have covered in 5 of their last 7 matchups against divisional opponents

The Celtics have won 7 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

