Nuggets at Thunder Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 10

It is Game 2 of a back-to-back miniseries between the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) and the Denver Nuggets (41-23).

OKC won last night, 127-103, behind 40 from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The win increased the Thunder’s lead in the West to a full 12 games over Denver and the LA Lakers. One game removed from the NBA’s first-ever 30-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist triple double, Nikola Jokic went for 24 points, 13 boards, and 9 assists for the Nuggets.

The win was the Thunder’s seventh in a row and their ninth win in their last ten games. Denver is now 6-4 in their last ten games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets at Thunder live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Nuggets at Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Denver Nuggets (+285), Oklahoma City Thunder (-362)

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Over/Under: 241 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 119.4, and the Thunder 123.83.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Nuggets at Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 241.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets at Thunder on Monday

The Nuggets have won 11 of their last 15 road games following a defeat

Each of the Nuggets’ last 3 road games with the Thunder have stayed under the Total

The Nuggets have covered the Spread in 7 of their 11 matchups against Northwest Division teams this season

