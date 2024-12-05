Nuggets vs Cavaliers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Denver and Cleveland meet on NBA TV for a clash of the league’s best.

Cleveland is an NBA-best 19-3 on the season and winners of two straight after suffering two consecutive losses prior to that. The Cavaliers are 12-1 at home this season and averaged an NBA-best 121.8 points per game overall. Three different Cavaliers have led the team in scoring over the last three games as one of the most balanced attacks in the NBA.

Denver is 4-4 in the last eight games alternating wins and losses while trying to stay above .500. The Nuggets are 11-8 on the season and 5-4 on the road. Denver is starting a three-game road stretch with Cleveland, Washington, and Atlanta. A win here would go a long way for the Nuggets to open up this road stretch.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Denver @ Cleveland

● Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM ET

● Site: Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Denver @ Cleveland

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+145), Cleveland Cavaliers (-175)

● Spread: Cleveland -3.5 (-110)

● Total: 236.5

Probable starting lineups for Denver and Cleveland

· Denver Nuggets (11-8)

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon (questionable)

C Nikola Jokic

· Cleveland Cavaliers (19-3)

PG Darius Garland

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Isaac Okoro

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets @ Cavaliers

Denver is 7-11-1 ATS this season, ranking 8th-worst.

Cleveland is an NBA-best 16-6 ATS.

The Nuggets are 4-5 ATS on the road but 3-1 ATS as a road underdog.

The Cavaliers are 10-3 ATS at home, ranking 3rd-best.

Cleveland is 13-9 to the Over, ranking tied for 5th-best.

Denver is 12-7 to the Over, ranking 4th-best.

Nikola Jokic scored 38 points in his previous game along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Jamal Murray has scored 30 combined points in his past two games.

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 and 19 points in the previous two games on 10-of-19 from three.

Evan Mobley has double-doubled in four of the last five games.

Jarrett Allen had a season-low three rebounds in the past game.

Notable Player Props for Nuggets @ Cavaliers

Highest Point Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 28.5 Points

Donovan Mitchell O/U 26.5 Points

Darius Garland O/U 19.5 Points

Jamal Murray O/U 18.5 Points

Evan Mobley O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Jarrett Allen O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Evan Mobley O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Aaron Gordon O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Michael Porter Jr. O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 8.5 Assists

Darius Garland O/U 7.5 Assists

Jamal Murray O/U 6.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Nuggets @ Cavaliers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Nikola Jokic to go Over his 20.5 Rebounds + Assists prop at Cleveland:

“While Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is a jarring matchup for Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets star has given Cleveland all they can handle historically.

Last season, Jokic dominated Cleveland with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in a 130-101 home win but wasn’t as efficient with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in a road loss. However, one thing is for certain, Jokie filled the stat sheet both times and has historically against Cleveland.

In the last eight meetings with Cleveland or since the 2020-21 season, Jokic has recorded totals of 34, 17, 25, 31, 18, 22, 22, and 18 combined rebounds and assists.

The Joker averages the second-most potential assists per game (18.4) on the year and the most potential rebounds (22.9). In November, he ranks second in potential assists (19.4) and leads the NBA in potential rebounds per game (23.9).”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Nuggets and the Cavaliers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports has confidence in taking Denver on the ML (+145)

· Spread : NBC Sports has confidence in Denver +3.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 236.5 points

