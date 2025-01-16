Pacers vs. Pistons odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 16

It’s Thursday, January 16, and the Indiana Pacers (22-19) and the Detroit Pistons (21-19) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Pacers lost Tuesday night at home to Cleveland, 127-117, but they have won 4 straight on the road. Pascal Siakam leads Indiana in scoring averaging 20 points per game. Detroit has won 7 of 8 in 2025 including a 124-119 win in the Big Apple against the Knicks. Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points per game and 9.4 assists per game to pace the Pistons.

The Pacers are currently 11-12 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Pacers vs. Pistons today

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Game odds for Pacers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Pacers (+115), Pistons (-136)

Pacers (+115), Pistons (-136) Spread: Pistons -2.5

Pistons -2.5 Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 112.92, and the Pistons 114.22.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pacers vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Pistons on Thursday

The Pistons have won 10 of their last 12 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Pacers’ last 5 games

The Pacers have covered the Spread in their last 3 games in Detroit

The Pistons have won 7 of their last 8 games against Eastern Conference teams

