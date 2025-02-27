Pelicans vs. Suns Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 27

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-43) and Phoenix Suns (27-31) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Please don’t call it a heater, but the Pelicans are on a mini-run. They have won back-to-back games and three of their last four. While a playoff berth is out of the question, the Pelicans staff must be satisfied with their play as of late.

The Suns are seemingly out of answers this season. There has been rumors of Kevin Durant moving on in the offseason. They are 11th in the Western Conference and have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games.

The Pelicans are currently 4-24 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Pelicans (+243), Suns (-303)

Spread: Suns -7.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 116.91, and the Suns 120.82.



Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pelicans vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Bradley Beal over 18.5 points…

Thomas: “He is option number three on this team, but still, he has enough utilization to make me want to bet on it. There will eventually be a buy-low spot-on Beal; however, you must think this is an excellent spot for him tonight.

Beal has scored at least 19 points in six straight games. The Pelicans are giving up 22.32 points per game to shooting guards.

This game has the second-highest point total on the board, with the Suns projected to score 122-123 of them. There will be plenty of points to go around.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Suns on Thursday



The Pelicans have lost 8 straight road games

The Under is 7-3 in the Suns’ last 10 home games

The Suns have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games against teams with worse records

The Pelicans have lost 8 of their last 10 games



