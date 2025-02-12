Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Detroit Pistons (28-26) and Chicago Bulls (22-32) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

These two teams played last night and the Pistons thumped the Bulls, 132-92. The win was Detroit’s third straight and moved them two games over .500 on the season. Since the trade of Zach LaVine, the Bulls have struggled. Surprisingly, the issue has been primarily on the defensive end. Chicago has allowed no fewer than 127 points in each of their last three games (all losses).

The Pistons are currently 14-13 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bulls have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details re: Pistons vs. Bulls live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Game odds for Pistons vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Pistons (-233), Bulls (+192)

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 120.07, and the Bulls 117.73.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team in this contest: Bulls 1Q +2.5 (-122) and Bulls 1Q ML (+144)

“Chicago was down 71-29 at halftime to Detroit last night, so if the Bulls have any pride, they get off to a much better start tonight. Detroit led at Chicago 34-18 in the first quarter and the good news for Chicago is this game is back in Chicago, so no travel is involved. What’s also worth noting, the Bulls had to sleep in their own beds off that embarrassing loss, which should be motivatiing enough. I like the Bulls 1Q +2.5 and ML (+144) at home against the Pistons. The Bulls led by 5 and 11 points in the first quarter of the previous two games versus Detroit.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Pistons have lost 14 of 27 games this season following a win

The Under is 4-1 in the Bulls’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The Pistons have failed to cover in 8 of their 12 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams this season

