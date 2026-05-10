Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 4 Round 2 NBA Playoffs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 11
The Cavaliers won Game 3, 116-109, and cut the series deficit from 2-0 to 2-1. Cleveland has a chance to tie up the series 2-2 at home in Game 4.
Cleveland shot 58% from the floor (43/74) in Game 3 and edged out Detroit from deep 38% versus 36%. Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points on 13-of-24 (54%) with 10 rebounds and four assists. James Harden (19 points) went full takeover mode in the fourth quarter with three huge shots (seven points) over the final three minutes. Three others also scored double figures for Cleveland as they continued their undefeated stretch at home in the playoffs (5-0).
Detroit was led by Cade Cunningham’s triple double of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Pistons also received 21 points from Tobias Harris to make history. Cunningham and Harris tied Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal for the most consecutive games with teammates scoring 20-plus points in the postseason (6 games). Detroit was down 16 points at halftime and used a +14 third quarter to pull within two points. However, Cleveland closed the game stronger and with Game 5 in Detroit, the Pistons put their 1-3 road record on the line for a chance to back to Detroit up 3-1 or tied 2-2.
Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Pistons
- Date: Monday, May 11, 2026
- Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Site: Rocket Arena
- City: Cleveland, OH
- Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock
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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pistons
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (+136), Cleveland Cavaliers (-162)
- Spread: Cavaliers -3.5
- Total: 212.5 points
This game opened Cavaliers -3.5 with the Total set at 211.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG James Harden
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Dean Wade
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Detroit Pistons
- PG Cade Cunningham
- SG Duncan Robinson
- SF Ausar Thompson
- PF Tobias Harris
- C Jalen Duren
Injury Report: Pistons vs. Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
- None
Detroit Pistons
- Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4
Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic
- Detroit is 49-43 ATS
- Detroit is 49-42-1 to the Under
- Detroit is 24-19-1 to the Under as the road team and 5-4-1 as the road underdog
- Cleveland is an NBA-worst 37-55 ATS
- Cleveland is 20-26 ATS at home, ranking second-worst
- Cleveland is 19-24 ATS as a home favorite, ranking fifth-worst
- Cleveland is 25-21 to the Under at home
- Cleveland is 23-20 to the Under as a home favorite
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Cavaliers and Pistons’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 212.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
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