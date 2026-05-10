Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 4 Round 2 NBA Playoffs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 11

The Cavaliers won Game 3, 116-109, and cut the series deficit from 2-0 to 2-1. Cleveland has a chance to tie up the series 2-2 at home in Game 4.

Cleveland shot 58% from the floor (43/74) in Game 3 and edged out Detroit from deep 38% versus 36%. Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points on 13-of-24 (54%) with 10 rebounds and four assists. James Harden (19 points) went full takeover mode in the fourth quarter with three huge shots (seven points) over the final three minutes. Three others also scored double figures for Cleveland as they continued their undefeated stretch at home in the playoffs (5-0).

Detroit was led by Cade Cunningham’s triple double of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Pistons also received 21 points from Tobias Harris to make history. Cunningham and Harris tied Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal for the most consecutive games with teammates scoring 20-plus points in the postseason (6 games). Detroit was down 16 points at halftime and used a +14 third quarter to pull within two points. However, Cleveland closed the game stronger and with Game 5 in Detroit, the Pistons put their 1-3 road record on the line for a chance to back to Detroit up 3-1 or tied 2-2.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (+136), Cleveland Cavaliers (-162)

Detroit Pistons (+136), Cleveland Cavaliers (-162) Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers -3.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -3.5 with the Total set at 211.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 49-43 ATS

Detroit is 49-42-1 to the Under

Detroit is 24-19-1 to the Under as the road team and 5-4-1 as the road underdog

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 37-55 ATS

Cleveland is 20-26 ATS at home, ranking second-worst

Cleveland is 19-24 ATS as a home favorite, ranking fifth-worst

Cleveland is 25-21 to the Under at home

Cleveland is 23-20 to the Under as a home favorite

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Cavaliers and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 212.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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