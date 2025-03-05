Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 5

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Detroit Pistons (35-27) and Los Angeles Clippers (32-29) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The Clippers welcome the Pistons after blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead against the Phoenix Suns last night.

The Pistons are currently 18-13 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Clippers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Clippers live today



Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pistons vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Pistons (-131), Clippers (+111)

Spread: Pistons -2.5

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 110.21, and the Clippers 108.91.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Pistons -4.5…

Thomas: “It’s a tough situation for both teams. The Pistons have a West Coast game, which is their second on the road trip. The Clippers are on the second half of back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard is 33 and injury prone and James Harden is 33 and not on the right side of father time. With Norman Powell out injured, this feels like a great fade spot against a surging team.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Clippers on Wednesday



The Pistons have won 5 of their last 5 road games, while the Clippers have lost 3 straight

Each of the Pistons’ last 3 road games with the Clippers have stayed under the Total

The Clippers are 20-9 ATS at home this season

The Clippers are 20-9 ATS at home this season



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

