Pistons vs Hornets Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Pistons and Hornets link in Charlotte on NBA TV for the second meeting of the season.

Detroit is 7-9 and has won seven of the past 12 since starting the season 0-4. Cade Cunningham has been a driving force in the Pistons’ success with four straight double-doubles and four triple-doubles in the past nine games. Detroit has won two of the past three games but lost its previous outing at home to Chicago (122-112).

Charlotte is 5-9 on the year and one of its wins came against Detroit at home (108-107). However, the Hornets have lost two straight and four of the past five games. All four losses came on the road and the lone win during that span was a controversial one-point home win versus the Bucks (115-114).

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Pistons @ Hornets

● Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM ET

● Site: Spectrum Center

● City: Charlotte, NC

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Pistons @ Hornets

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-130), Charlotte Hornets (+110)

● Spread: Detroit -2

● Total: 221.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Charlotte and Detroit

· Charlotte Hornets (5-9)

PG LaMelo Ball

SG Brandon Miller

SF Josh Green

PF Miles Bridges

C Grant Williams

· Detroit Pistons (7-9)

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Jaden Ivey

SF Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets @ Pistons

The Pistons are 9-6-1 ATS, ranking 9th-best in the NBA.

The Hornets are 8-6-1 ATS, ranking 10th-best in the NBA.

Detroit is 2-3 ATS as a favorite and 0-2 ATS as a home favorite.

Charlotte is 8-5 ATS as an underdog and 4-2 ATS as a home underdog, ranking 9th-best.

Detroit is 3-0 to the Under as a road favorite.

Charlotte is 5-1 to the Under as a home underdog.

Cade Cunningham has double-doubled in four straight games.

Brandon Miller is coming off a season-high 29 points.

LaMelo Ball had his six-game streak of 25-plus points snapped with 12 against Brooklyn.

Jalen Duren double-doubled in two straight, including a monster outing of 15 points and 22 rebounds against the Nets.

Notable Player Props for Hornets @ Pistons

Highest Point Props

LaMelo Ball O/U 27.5 Points

Cade Cunningham O/U 23.5 Points

Brandon Miller O/U 18.5 Points

Jaden Ivey O/U 18.5 Points

Miles Bridges O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jalen Duren O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Cade Cunningham O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Tobias Harris O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Miles Bridges O/U 6.5 Rebounds

LaMelo Ball O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Grant Williams O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Cade Cunningham O/U 9.5 Assists

LaMelo Ball O/U 6.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Hornets @ Pistons

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Brandon Miller to go Over 18.5 Points versus the Pistons:

“Brandon Miller is coming off a season-high 29 points and 11 made field goal attempts. Over the last nine games, Miller has shot at least 16 field goal attempts in eight of those and 9 or more three-pointers.

The volume for Miller is here as he has taken command of being the No. 2 scoring option in Charlotte. Miller scored 19 points in the earlier season meeting with Detroit on 6-for-16 shooting, 3-for-11 from three, and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Those efforts could be a small reflection of how he’s been playing now, so I like Miller Over 18.5 Points against the Pistons.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Pistons and the Hornets:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Detroit on the ML (-130)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Detroit -2 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 221.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

