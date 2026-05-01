Pistons vs Magic – Game 6 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 1

The Pistons won Game 5 in Detroit, 116-109, as they continue to climb back in the series. Orlando leads the series 3-2 and has the chance to close out in Game 6 at home Friday night.

The stars were out on Wednesday night. Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham each scored 45 points, while Tobias Harris (23 points) was the only other player to score more than 20 points. Banchero also led the game in assists with seven and Ausar Thompson led everyone with 15 rebounds.

The Magic went 16-of-30 (53%) from the free throw line in the loss and turned the ball over 16 times in the Game 5 loss. Detroit turned the ball over 17 times and held a significant edge from the free throw line going 28-of-35 (80%).

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic vs. Pistons

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:10 PM EST

7:10 PM EST Site: Kia Center

Kia Center City: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: Magic vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-170), Orlando Magic (+142)

Detroit Pistons (-170), Orlando Magic (+142) Spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons -3.5 Total: 210.5 points

This game opened Pistons -3.5 with the Total set at 211.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris (questionable)

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Magic

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Issac (knee) is listed as DOUBTFUL for Game 6

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6

is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6 Tobias Harris (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 45-42 ATS

Detroit is 47-39-1 to the Under

Detroit is 23-19-1 to the Under as the road team

Detroit is 15-18 ATS as a road favorite

Orlando is 43-46 ATS and 22-21 ATS at home

Orlando is 9-4 ATS as a home underdog

Orlando is 7-6 on the ML as a home underdog

Orlando is 47-42 to the Over and 23-20 to the Over at home

Orlando is 7-6 to the Under as a home underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Magic and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 210.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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