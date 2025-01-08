Pistons vs. Nets Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the Detroit Pistons (18-18) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-23) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Detroit has yet to lose in 2025. The Pistons have won 4 straight. Monday night they knocked off the Trail Blazers 118-115 in Motown. Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with 32 points. Meanwhile, the Nets have lost 2 straight and are 1-3 in 2025. Brooklyn lost Monday at home to Indiana by the score of 113-99. Day’Ron Sharpe scored 16 off the bench in the loss.

The Pistons are currently 9-10 on the road with a point differential on the road of -1, while the Nets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details for Pistons vs. Nets today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Game odds for Pistons vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Detroit Pistons (-272), Brooklyn Nets (+220)

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Over/Under: 215.5 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 110.13, and the Nets 106.73.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Cade Cunningham to have a night: Cade Cunningham OVER 26.5 points (+110)

“Cunningham has gone over this in back-to-back games. In both games he’s taken over 23 shots. With Jaden Ivey out, it looks like Cunningham’s shot volume will go up. In addition, he has a favorable matchup against Brooklyn and should continue to stay aggressive and look for his shot.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Nets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 215.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Pistons have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Pistons have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 7 road games against the Nets

The OVER is 13-7 in the Nets’ last 10 home games and the Pistons’ last 10 on the road combined

