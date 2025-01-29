Pistons vs. Pacers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Detroit Pistons (23-23) and the Indiana Pacers (25-20) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Quietly the Indiana Pacers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. After a split in Paris in two games with the Spurs over the weekend, Indiana takes the court against a competitive Pistons’ team. That said, Detroit takes the court having lost their last two games. Monday they lost to the Cavaliers, 110-91.

The Pistons are currently 13-12 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Pacers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Pistons vs. Pacers today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse City: Indianapolis, IN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Pistons vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Pistons (+174), Pacers (-210)

Pistons (+174), Pacers (-210) Spread: Pacers -5.5

Pacers -5.5 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 113, and the Pacers 115.86.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Pistons vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Pacers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 228.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Pacers have won 12 of their last 20 home games

5 of the Pacers’ last 6 matchups against Eastern Conference teams have gone UNDER the Total

The Pistons have failed to cover the Spread in 3 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The Pacers have won 7 of their last 9 games against Eastern Conference teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)