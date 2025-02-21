Pistons vs. Spurs Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Detroit Pistons (29-26) and San Antonio Spurs (24-29) are all set to square off from Moody Center in Austin.

The San Antonio Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back. While they were excited about their 120-109 win over the Phoenix Suns last night, there’s a dark cloud hanging over the franchise after they announced that Victor Wembanyama would miss the rest of the season due to a blood clot in his left shoulder.

The Pistons are sixth in the East and are 15-13 on the road this season. The Spurs have struggled this season shorthanded. They have lost their last six games with no rest.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Spurs live today



Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Moody Center

Moody Center City: Austin, TX

Game odds for Pistons vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Pistons (-181), Spurs (+152)

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 117.45, and the Spurs 115.11.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Pistons vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

“Betting on the Pistons is the angle you’d likely want to take. However, the line is a bit too inflated. I would have likely priced this closer to -2.5 or even -3, with the Pistons being on the road. With that being the case, you almost have to take the Spurs +4.5, given the line being a bit too inflated.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Spurs game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Spurs on Friday



The Spurs are on a 9-game win streak at home to the Pistons

The Over is 29-26 in Pistons’ games this season

The Pistons have covered in 17 of their 28 road games this season

The Spurs have won 9 straight home games against the Pistons



