Rockets vs. Celtics prediction: Odds, game details, Best bets, and recent trends for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Houston Rockets (30-14) and the Boston Celtics (32-14) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston. The Rockets are currently 15-6 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

The Rockets arrive in Beantown fresh off a couple victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Saturday, they secured their second win in four days over the Cavs winning 135-131. Four of five Houston starters scored at least 20 points in the win. Boston won in Dallas Saturday, 122-107. It was their third win in four games. Derrick White had 23 in the win for the Celtics.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Rockets vs. Celtics today

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Game odds for Rockets vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Rockets (+209), Celtics (-259)

Rockets (+209), Celtics (-259) Spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics -6.5 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 109.95, and the Celtics 113.34.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Rockets vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visitors and the points: Houston Rockets +6

“Following some impressive recent wins against the Cavs, the Rockets continue their success against the scuffling Celtics.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Celtics on Monday

The Celtics are on a 4-game win streak at home against the Rockets

The Rockets are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

10 of the Rockets’ last 12 games against the Celtics have stayed UNDER the Total

