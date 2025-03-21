Rockets vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 21

It’s Friday, March 21, and the Houston Rockets (45-25) and Miami Heat (29-40) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Rockets are currently 19-14 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Miami won the only meeting of the season 104-100.

Houston is riding an eight-game winning streak entering this contest, while Miami is on a nine-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Heat live today

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Rockets vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Rockets (-206), Heat (+171)

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 108.35, and the Heat 105.49.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Rockets vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Rockets against the Heat:

“Houston has won eight straight games, while Miami has lost the past nine. Miami won the only meeting of the season in Houston, so I like the Rockets to get revenge while they are hot. It’s Houston or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Heat on Friday

The Heat are on a 6-game win streak at home to the Rockets

The Over is 7-3 in the Heat’s and the Rockets’ last 5 games combined

The Rockets have covered in 5 of their 8 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams this season

The Heat have won 10 of their last 12 home matchups against the Rockets

