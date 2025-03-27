Rockets vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 27

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The Houston Rockets (47-26) and Utah Jazz (16-57) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Jazz are currently in a tankathon for Duke Superstar Cooper Flagg. Tonight, they are 12.5-point underdogs against the Rockets.

The Rockets are currently 20-14 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Jazz have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Jazz live today



Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Game odds for Rockets vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Rockets (-699), Jazz (+498)

Spread: Rockets -12.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 118.97, and the Jazz 112.45.



Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Rockets vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Jalen Green over 23.5 points…

Thomas: ”Green has been phenomenal. He’s been particularly great against bottom-half defending teams. He should cook, if this one does not get out of hand early.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Jazz on Thursday



The Jazz have lost 17 of their last 20 games as an underdog

The Jazz have failed to cover the Spread in 5 games in a row as a home underdog

The Rockets have a winning record in their last 10 games (9-1)



