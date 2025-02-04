Rockets vs. Nets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the Houston Rockets (32-17) and the Brooklyn Nets (16-33) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This is Houston’s third game in four nights. They lost last night in New York to the Knicks, 124-118. After leading for most of the game the Rockets were outscored in the fourth quarter 46-29. They also lost to these same Brooklyn Nets Saturday night in Houston, 110-98. Jalen Green had 29 in the loss to the Nets and followed it up with 21 last night. Brooklyn has not played since their win in Houston. Ziaire Williams led the Nets in scoring with 21 in Houston. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

The Rockets are currently 17-8 on the road with a point differential of +5, while the Nets are winless in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Nets live today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Barclays Center

Barclays Center City: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Network/Streaming: YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Rockets vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Rockets (-413), Nets (+325)

Rockets (-413), Nets (+325) Spread: Rockets -9

Rockets -9 Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 108.12, and the Nets 103.44.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Rockets vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team to keep it inside the number: Brooklyn Nets +9.5:

“Nets catch the Rockets at the right time to give them a puncher’s chance. Fair price is 7.5 making 9.5 points a pretty decent edge by my numbers.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Nets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 209.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Nets are on a 5-game win streak at home against the Rockets

9 of the Nets’ last 11 games against the Rockets have stayed UNDER the Total

The Rockets are 28-20 against the spread this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)