Rockets vs. Pacers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 4

It’s Tuesday, March 4, and the Houston Rockets (37-24) and Indiana Pacers (34-25) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Rockets are currently 17-13 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pacers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Houston won the only meeting with Indiana, 130-113, back on Nov. 20. This is the final meeting of the season.

The Pacers are 4-2 since the All-Star break and have alternated wins and losses over the past four games. Indiana is coming off a 15-point win over Chicago on Sunday, while Houston lost by 9 to the Thunder last night. The Rockets are 3-3 after the All-Star break and lost the past two games. This will be the Rockets’ third game in four days.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Pacers live today

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Rockets vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Rockets (+131), Pacers (-156)

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 114.74, and the Pacers 116.57.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Rockets vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Pacers to cover against the Rockets:

“The Pacers lost the first meeting by 17 points back in November, but this is a much better spot to equalize the season series. Houston is playing its third game in four days, while Indiana last played on Sunday and Friday. The rest advantage is sharply in the Pacers’ favor and after going head-to-head with the Thunder last night (137-128), I think Indiana’s style of play could tire the Rockets, so I would lay the points with the Pacers or take the ML if money comes in on Houston.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Rockets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Pacers have won 15 of their last 20 games when a home favorite

The Pacers’ last 3 home games versus the Rockets have gone over the Total

The Rockets have covered in 18 of their 31 road games this season

The Pacers have won 4 straight home games against the Rockets

