Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 6

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Houston Rockets (37-25) and New Orleans Pelicans (17-45) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Rockets are on a three-game losing streak and have fallen to fifth in the Western Conference.

The Rockets are currently 17-14 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Pelicans have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Rockets vs. Pelicans live today



Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center City: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Rockets vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Rockets (-190), Pelicans (+159)

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Rockets an implied team point total of 115.47, and the Pelicans 113.13.



Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Rockets vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Jalen Green 25+ Points (-105)...

Thomas: “Green has been in a bit of a slump. However, that was against the Pacers and the Thunder. He’s playing against a Pelicans team who plays fast and defends poorly.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Pelicans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockets vs. Pelicans on Thursday



The Pelicans have won their last 3 home games, while the Rockets have lost 8 straight on the road

The Rockets’ last 3 games versus the Pelicans have gone over the Total

The Pelicans have covered the spread in their last 3 home games against teams with better records

The Pelicans have won 3 straight home games



