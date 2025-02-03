Spurs vs. Grizzlies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 3

Victor Wembanyama looks to have found his running mate in De’Aaron Fox. Not sure they begin their story, however, tonight in Memphis. We do know Zach Collins and his 30 minutes per game will not be in the lineup. Check your BINGO cards before banking on Fox either way tonight.

It’s Monday, February 3, and the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) and the Memphis Grizzlies (33-16) are all set to square off from FedEx Forum in Memphis. Since news of the trade broke, this line has moved towards San Antonio from Grizzlies -6 to Grizzlies -5. Memphis won last night in Milwaukee, 132-119. Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 37 for the victorious Grizzlies who prevailed minus Ja Morant (shoulder).

San Antonio sits just two games out of a spot in the play-in tournament. Can they now make a push with Fox for the postseason? The Spurs are 7-12 on the road with a point differential of -1. Memphis is 20-5 at FedEx Forum. They are 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Spurs vs. Grizzlies today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

8:00PM EST Site: FedEx Forum

FedEx Forum City: Memphis, TN

Game odds for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Spurs (+170), Grizzlies (-205)

Spurs (+170), Grizzlies (-205) Spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies -5 Over/Under: 242 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 120.03, and the Grizzlies 123.16.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Spurs vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 242.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Grizzlies have won 17 of their last 20 games against the Spurs

6 of the Grizzlies’ last 8 matchups against Southwest Division teams have gone OVER the Total

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

