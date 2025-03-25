Spurs vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 25

It’s Tuesday, March 25, and the San Antonio Spurs (31-39) and Detroit Pistons (40-32) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Spurs are currently 11-22 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Pistons have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Detroit won the only meeting of the season, 125-110 on February 21.

San Antonio has won the past three games, including a 34-point outing against the Raptors, while Detroit is 3-1 over the previous four contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Spurs vs. Pistons live today

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Spurs vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Spurs (+278), Pistons (-350)

Spread: Pistons -8.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 115.38, and the Pistons 119.81.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Spurs vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover:

“San Antonio is playing some quality basketball, albeit it has come against bad teams or ones with injuries like the 76ers, Knicks, and Pelicans, a win is a win in the NBA. The Pistons are focused and playing well, climbing the ladder and it’s hard to see a slipup against the Spurs. While the Spurs have been impressive, especially in their last game, that may set the public up to think this will be a close game. It’s Pistons or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Pistons on Tuesday

The Pistons have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

4 of the Pistons’ last 5 matchups with the Spurs have stayed under the Total

The Pistons have failed to cover in 5 of their last 6 games (83%)

The Spurs have covered the spread in 5 of their last 7 games (71%)

