Spurs vs. Wizards Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the San Antonio Spurs (22-28) and Washington Wizards (9-43) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

After winning their first three games in February, the Wizards traded away Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas and have settled back into the loss column the last two games having been defeated by the Cavaliers and the Hawks respectively. The Spurs were expecting a spark with the arrival of De’Aaron Fox, but they have won one time since he arrived from Sacramento. Their most recent outing was a 112-111 loss Saturday night to the Orlando Magic.

The Spurs are currently 8-15 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Wizards have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Spurs vs. Wizards live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Game odds for Spurs vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Spurs (-641), Wizards (+461)

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 122.47, and the Wizards 116.48.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Spurs vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas expects De’Aaron Fox to start to take control of the Spurs’ offense tonight: De’Aaron Fox Over 6.5 Assists (-140)

“Juicy number on Fox, but he’s gone over this number two out of three games with the Spurs. In the miss he had 11 potential assists. The spacing and ball movement on this team is great. A perfect matchup that should have a high final score. It’s a great individual matchup too. The Wizards give up the third most assists to guards in the NBA. The Wizards don’t rotate well defensively hence the easy dimes given up.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at -11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Wizards on Monday

The Wizards have lost 9 of their last 10 games as a home underdog

The Spurs’ last 8 road games at the Wizards have gone over the Total

The Wizards have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Wizards have lost 17 of their last 20 games

