Suns at Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for March 10

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-24) are back home tonight to take on the Phoenix Suns (30-34).

Yesterday, the Grizzlies won in New Orleans, 107-104. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 62 points for Memphis in the win which kept them in fourth place in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Houston and one game behind Denver.

This is also the second half of a back-to-back for the Suns who won in Dallas yesterday, 125-116. Devin Booker had 24 to pace the Suns who pulled to within 1.5 games of Dallas in the chase for the final play-in spot out West.

The Suns are 12-21 on the road this season while Memphis is 22-10 at FedEx Forum.

Each of these teams has won just four times in their last ten games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Suns at Grizzlies today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Suns at Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Phoenix Suns (+172), Memphis Grizzlies (-207)

Spread: Grizzlies -5

Over/Under: 244 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 121.08, and the Grizzlies 123.69.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Suns at Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Grizzlies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 244.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns at Grizzlies on Monday

The Grizzlies’ average losing margin from 11 losses as a favorite this season is 5.7 points

The Suns’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Suns have covered the Spread in their last 3 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)