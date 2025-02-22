Suns vs. Bulls Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 22

It’s Saturday, February 22, and the Phoenix Suns (26-29) and Chicago Bulls (22-34) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Suns are currently 10-18 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Bulls have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

The Suns and Bulls are both coming off losses as Phoenix dropped a contest at San Antonio on Thursday (120-109), while Chicago lost at New York in OT (113-111). This is the first meeting of two for the season between the two. Phoenix has won the last five meetings versus Chicago.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Bulls live today

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Suns vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Suns (-169), Bulls (+142)

Spread: Suns -4.5

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 120.91, and the Bulls 118.57.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Suns vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans towards the Over 239.5 points as playing defense could be optional between the Bulls and Suns:

“Chicago has had one of the bottom-five rated defenses in the NBA all season long, while Phoenix has been one of those most up-and-down teams to bet on, look at the previous game versus the Spurs as an example.

The Suns only managed 109 points against San Antonio and I expect a much better offensive showing against the Bulls. Phoenix and New York both had multiple players attending All-Star weekend, so I was no surprised both offenses struggled in their first game since the break.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at -4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 239.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Suns have won seven of their last nine games away to the Bulls

The Suns are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games

The Suns have won 5 straight games at the Bulls

