Suns vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Phoenix Suns (26-27) and Houston Rockets (33-20) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points last night, but the Suns lost to the Grizzlies, 119-112. Houston is this close to being in a free-fall. The beat the Raptors, 94-87, on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak. Dillon Brook shad 19 in the win to lead Houston.

The Suns are currently 10-16 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Rockets have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Suns vs. Rockets live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Toyota Center

City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Suns vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Suns (+187), Rockets (-228)

Spread: Rockets -6

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 110.45, and the Rockets 113.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Suns vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Rockets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Rockets on Wednesday

Pacific Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division sides

The Over is 19-12 in the Rockets’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Suns have failed to cover the spread in 8 of their last 10 games against teams with winning records

The Rockets have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Western Conference teams

