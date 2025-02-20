Suns vs. Spurs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 20

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

It’s Thursday, February 20, and the Phoenix Suns (26-28) and San Antonio Spurs (23-29) are all set to square off from Moody Center in Austin.

While the game is important, the biggest news broke this morning when Shams Charania announced that Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the NBA season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

This is big news as they host the Phoenix Suns who are in need of a win.

The Suns are currently 10-17 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Spurs have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Spurs live today

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Moody Center

City: Austin, TX

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Suns vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Suns (-121), Spurs (+105)

Spread: Suns -2

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 118.55, and the Spurs 117.51.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Suns vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at -2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 236.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards De’Aaron Fox over 24.5 Points...

Thomas: “While Victor Wembanyama’s absence for tonight’s game doesn’t come as a surprise, the Spurs now have a new concern, as they learned today that he would be out for the rest of the season.

Fox was already a great candidate to have a massive might against a Suns team who allow 25 points per game to point guards per game. There must be a sense that this is Fox’s team now.

Given the news, I expect a big offensive output from Fox tonight.”

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Spurs on Thursday

The Suns have lost 4 straight road games

The Over is 8-2 in the Suns’ last 10 road games

The Spurs are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Spurs have lost 6 of their last 8 games against teams with better records

