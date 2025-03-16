Thunder vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 16

It’s Sunday, March 16, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-12) and Milwaukee Bucks (38-28) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Thunder are currently 26-7 on the road with a point differential of 12, while the Bucks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. These squads have met twice this season and each won by double-digits with both matchups coming in Oklahoma City.

Both teams are on back-to-backs entering this matchup. Milwaukee beat Indiana 126-119 last night at home, while Oklahoma City won 113-107 in Detroit.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Thunder vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Thunder (-170), Bucks (+143)

Spread: Thunder -5

Over/Under: 231.5 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 118.26, and the Bucks 113.18.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Thunder vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Thunder to cover against the Bucks:

“Although Oklahoma City was a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons last night and they get basically the same spread the following night against another playoff opponent speaks volumes to the Thunder on the road. It’s Thunder or pass because, at the Bucks’ tempo or the Thunder’s, this time is talented enough to win by three-plus possessions.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 234.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Thunder have won 9 of their last 11 games on the road

10 of the Thunder’s last 11 road matchups against the Bucks have stayed under the Total

The Bucks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 home games against the Thunder

The Thunder have won 9 of their last 11 games on the road and can go again in Milwaukee. The Bucks beat Indiana on Saturday but Oklahoma has been excellent away from home and can extend their run.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

