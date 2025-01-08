Thunder vs. Cavaliers: The NBA’s Best Battle - Odds, expert picks, stats, trends and Best bets for January 8

It’s Wednesday, January 8, and the best teams in the NBA tip off tonight in Cleveland as the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) ride into town to take on the Cavaliers (31-4).

Each team is riding a major winning streak. OKC has won 10 straight since losing the NBA Cup Final to the Milwaukee Bucks. Because that title game does not count as a regular season game, though, the official winning streak is actually 15 games. They last lost a game December 1st to Houston. Cleveland has won 10 in a row. Their last defeat came at the hands of the Miami Heat on December 8th.

The Thunder are currently 13-3 on the road with a point differential away from home of +9.4, while the Cavaliers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home with an overall point differential of 13.4 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Oklahoma City Thunder (+114), Cleveland Cavaliers (-135)

Spread: Cavaliers -2

Over/Under: 226.5 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 112.78, and the Cavaliers 113.82.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team tonight: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5

“In spite of their amazing run of form I expect the Thunder to meet their match against the dynamic Cavs who have the size to exploit the key weakness of the OKC defense.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cavaliers laying the 2 points.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Thunder have won 15 of their last 20 games against teams with winning records

Each of the Thunder’s last four road games with the Cavaliers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Thunder have covered the spread in their two matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams this season

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

