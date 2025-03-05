Thunder vs. Grizzlies prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 5

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (50-11) and Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

It’s a battle of #1 vs. #4 in the West, but the teams are going in different directions. The Thunder are on a four-game winning streak, having won eight of their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are sliding. They have lost three straight and seven of their last ten.

The Thunder are currently 23-7 on the road with a 13-point differential, while the Grizzlies have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Thunder (-319), Grizzlies (+256)

Spread: Thunder -8

Over/Under: 249 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 127.55, and the Grizzlies 123.38.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Thunder vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is taking the Thunder -9…

Dinsick: “The Thunder offense is absolutely cooking over their last 15 games and now without JJJ, the Grizzlies D projects to provide little resistance and this should be a double-digit spread

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 249.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday



The Thunder have won seven of their last nine road games, while the Grizzlies have lost four in five at home

The Thunder’s last five road games have gone over the Total

The Grizzlies are 18-13 ATS at home this seasonThe Thunder have won 5 straight road games



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)