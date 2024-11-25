Thunder vs Kings Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Kings and Thunder meet on NBA TV for a nightcap as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander versus De’Aaron Fox.

The Sacramento Kings are 0-3 in the last three games and 1-4 in the past five as they’ve recovered from the DeMar DeRozan injury. The Kings are 8-9 and have DeRozan back for this matchup with the Thunder. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings after losing the Nets 108-103 last night.

Oklahoma City last played on Wednesday, so they’re well-rested entering this game, while Sacramento is on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder are 4-2 in the last six games and have stayed above the water without Chet Holmgren as Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have handled the scoring.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Thunder @ Kings

● Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: State Farm Arena

● City: Sacramento, California

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-180), Sacramento Kings (+150)

● Spread: Oklahoma City -4 (-110)

● Total: 225.5

Probable starting lineups for Oklahoma City and Sacramento

· Oklahoma City Thunder (12-4)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

SF Lu Dortz

PF Jalen Williams

C Isaiah Hartenstein -- Chet Holmgren is out

· Sacramento Kings (8-9)

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Kevin Huerter

SF DeMar DeRozan

PF Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder @ Kings

Oklahoma City is 9-7 ATS this season and 9-7 to the Under.

Sacramento is 6-10-1 ATS this season and 9-8 to the Under.

Oklahoma City is 8-7 ATS as a favorite, ranking 8th-best. The Thunder are 3-2 ATS as a road favorite.

Sacramento is 0-2 ATS as a home underdog this year.

Domantas Sabonis has double-doubled in 14 straight games and 14 out of 15 on the season.

De’Aaron Fox scored at least 28 points in six straight games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 28 points in six straight games.

Jalen Williams scored at least 27 points in three straight games.

Notable Player Props for Thunder @ Kings

Highest Point Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 Points

De’Aaron Fox O/U 24.5 Points

Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 Points

DeMar DeRozan O/U 19.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Domantas Sabonis O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Keegan Murray O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Jalen Williams O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Domantas Sabonis O/U 6.5 Assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 5.5 Assists

De’Aaron Fox O/U 5.5 Assists

Jalen Williams O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Thunder @ Kings

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Oklahoma City to go Over their First Half Team Total of 56.5 in Sacramento:

“Sacramento has the worst-rated first-half defense at home in the NBA with a 117.4 defensive net rating. Over the last five games overall, the Kings are 26th in the NBA with a 132.3 defensive net rating in the first half, so they are getting worse.

Oklahoma City is coming in having played on Wednesday, whereas Sacramento played last night and lost to the Nets (108-103). The Thunder have a major rest advantage and despite not having Chet Holmgren, OKC has won four of the past six games.

The Thunder’s offense hasn’t looked great over the last two games, but they’ve averaged between 54 and 56 first-half points per game over the previous three to six games. This number is a little too low for this stellar spot for the Thunder. I like OKC’s first half Team Total Over 56.5 points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Thunder and the Kings:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Oklahoma City on the ML (-180)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Oklahoma City -4 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 225.5 points

