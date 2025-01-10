Thunder vs. Knicks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6) and the New York Knicks (25-13) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

These teams just played last Friday in OKC with the Thunder winning 1117-107. The Knicks got virtually no help from their bench with just 5 of their 107 points coming from non-starters. To be fair, every starter for New York played at least 40 minutes. The bench accounted for only 30 total minutes. For reference’s sake, OKC’s bench accounted for 70 minutes and 44 points.

Player notes from Game 1: Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed 22 rebounds in that game. Jalen Brunson handed out 9 assists. Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 14 boards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the game’s leading scorer with 33 points.

The Thunder are currently 13-4 on the road with a point differential of +8.5, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Knicks live today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Thunder vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Oklahoma City Thunder (-148), New York Knicks (+124)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-148), New York Knicks (+124) Spread: Thunder -3

Thunder -3 Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 113.4, and the Knicks 111.83.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Thunder vs. Knicks game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The Best Bets our model is projecting for Thunder @ Knicks

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Knicks on Friday

The Knicks have won 7 of their last 10 games

The Thunder’s last 3 road games at the Knicks have gone OVER the Total

The Thunder have covered the spread in their last 5 games against teams with worse records

The Knicks are 4-1 in their last 5 home games

