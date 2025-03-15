Thunder vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 15

It’s Saturday, March 15, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (54-12) and Detroit Pistons (37-30) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Thunder are currently 25-7 on the road with a point differential of 12, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first meeting of the season between OKC and Detroit.

Oklahoma City is 8-1 in the last nine games and coming off a win over the Celtics in Boston. Detroit is 8-4 since the All-Star break but is 2-3 over the previous five contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Pistons live today

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Thunder vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Thunder (-240), Pistons (+197)

Spread: Thunder -6

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 119.12, and the Pistons 115.99.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Thunder vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Thunder to cover:



“While Detroit has played up to competition and exceeded expectations, the Pistons have dropped games to the Clippers and Wizards in two of the past three losses. Coming off a loss to the Wizards is concerning when they beat them by 20 points a few nights prior. It’s Thunder or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Pistons on Saturday

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The Over is 7-3 in the Thunder’s last 10 road games

The Pistons have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with better records

Betting the Thunder on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 110% return on investment

