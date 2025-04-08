Timberwolves vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32) and Milwaukee Bucks (44-34) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Timberwolves are currently 23-16 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Bucks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Milwaukee won the only meeting of the season in Minnesota, 103-101.

Minnesota won five straight games and six of the past seven, while Milwaukee is just as hot with four consecutive wins.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Timberwolves (-167), Bucks (+140)

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 112.09, and the Bucks 110.27.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Timberwolves vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Timberwolves to win:

“While it’s tempting getting a home underdog at +3.5 who’s on a four-game winning streak, I am not impressed with who the Bucks have beaten. Recently, Milwaukee has beat Philadelphia, Phoenix, Miami, and New Orleans, so Minnesota will be a step up. The Bucks won by two points in Minnesota earlier this season and I can see Minnesota getting revenge at Milwaukee in a tightly-contested Western Conference.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Timberwolves are on a 5-game winning streak

7 of the Bucks’ last 9 home games have gone over the Total

The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Bucks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against the Timberwolves

