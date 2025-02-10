Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-23) and Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Timberwolves have won three straight knocking off the Bulls, Rockets, and Blazers. The challenge increases in difficulty tonight as they face the Easter Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Since losing to Boston last Tuesday, the Cavs have won two in a row. De’Andre Hunter is expected to make his debut for Cleveland. Hunter, the former Virginia Cavalier, is expected to upgrade Cleveland’s defense along the perimeter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are top of the Eastern Conference and are worthy favorites for this clash. However, an 11-point spread looks steep and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have covered in seven of their last nine games as a road underdog, can keep things close in Ohio.

The Timberwolves are currently 15-11 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Timberwolves (+270), Cavaliers (-340)

Spread: Cavaliers -8

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 112.42, and the Cavaliers 116.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick expects the Cavs to cover the big number: Cleveland Cavaliers -8

“The Cavs are a perfect matchup for the Wolves on both sides of the ball and should win with margin tonight. Fair close to -11.5 by my numbers.”

Vaughn Dalzell sees Rudy Gobert struggling tonight: Rudy Gobert Under 12.5 Points (-105)

“The Timberwolves are on the road after five straight at home and listed as a +9.5-point underdog. Gobert has crushed the Over on this prop recently with five Overs in the last six games, but I like this fade spot. Gobert scored 17 in his last meeting with Cleveland but went 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from the line at home. Gobert is 9-2 to the Under in his last 11 road games with one of the Overs coming in Utah (his former team).”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Cavaliers at -8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Timberwolves have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 9 games as a road underdog

