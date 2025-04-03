Timberwolves vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 3

It’s Thursday, April 3, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32) and Brooklyn Nets (25-51) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Timberwolves are currently 21-16 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Nets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two remaining matchups between the Nets and Timberwolves.

Minnesota has won three straight games and four of the past five contests, while Brooklyn has won the past two games by seven combined points versus Washington and Dallas.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Nets live today

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Timberwolves (-935), Nets (+618)

Spread: Timberwolves -13

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 113.87, and the Nets 107.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets to cover:

“Minnesota is coming off that emotional and wild win in 2OT versus the Nuggets, but they travel across the country from Denver to Brooklyn for this contest. This is a large double-digit spread to cover if you are Minnesota as they just want the win and to continue the road trip. I lean the points with the Nets as a backdoor cover is very likely.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Nets on Thursday

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

7 of the Timberwolves’ last 9 games (78%) have gone over the Total

This season the Nets have covered the spread in 28 games against teams with better records

The Timberwolves have won 6 of their last 7 away games against teams with losing records

