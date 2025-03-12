Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Best Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 12

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) and Denver Nuggets (42-23) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games, and the Timberwolves have won their previous five.

The Timberwolves are currently 19-15 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Nuggets have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets live today



Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Timberwolves (+136), Nuggets (-160)

Spread: Nuggets -3.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 116.76, and the Nuggets 118.58.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the Nuggets -4:

Thomas: “The Nuggets are 22-9 at home this season. Playing in Mile High, they have one of the best home courts in the NBA. I like them to surge past the streaking

Timberwolves.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 235.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Wednesday



The Timberwolves are on a 5-game win streak

The Over is 4-1 in the Nuggets’ last 5 divisional matchups

The Timberwolves have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Timberwolves are on a streak of 3 straight road wins



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)