Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 10

It’s Monday, February 10, and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-30) and Denver Nuggets (34-19) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

The Nuggets have won six straight as they have climbed to third place in the Western Conference and just 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the two-seed. Portland enters the game having seen its own six-game winning streak snapped Saturday in Minneapolis, 114-98 to the Timberwolves.

The Trail Blazers are currently 8-17 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Nuggets have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets today

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+305), Nuggets (-386)

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 115.45, and the Nuggets 119.88.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Nuggets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Portland Trail Blazers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 233.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Trail Blazers have won 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Over is 7-3 in the Trail Blazers’ divisional matchups this season

The Trail Blazers have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with better records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)