Warriors vs Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends and Stats

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA meet when the Grizzlies and Warriors tip in San Francisco for the second game of an ESPN doubleheader.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost in the last outing to the Lakers (128-123) after three straight wins making them 7-5 on the season. Memphis is still without stars Ja Morant and Desmond Bane but has Jaren Jackson leading the charge with 20-plus points in four straight and youngsters like Scotty Pippen Jr., Zach Edey, and Santi Aldama stepping up.

The Golden State Warriors are 9-2 on the season and coming off an emotional victory against Klay Thompson and the Mavericks. Golden State has won seven of the past eight games and is one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Stephen Curry is on a heater as well, scoring 36 and 37 points in the last two games and leading the team in scoring four of the past five.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Grizzlies @ Warriors

● Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Chase Center

● City: San Francisco, California

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Grizzlies @ Warriors

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Golden State Warriors (-320), Memphis Grizzlies (+260)

● Spread: Golden State -8

● Total: 235.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Golden State and Memphis

· Memphis Grizzlies (7-5)

PG Scotty Pippen Jr. -- Ja Morant is out

SG Marcus Smart

SF Santi Aldama -- Desmond Bane is out

PF Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Brandon Clarke (day-to-day)

· Golden State Warriors (9-2)

PG Stephen Curry

SG Buddy Hield -- De’Anthony Melton is out

SF Andrew Wiggins

PF Draymond Green

C Trayce-Jackson Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies @ Warriors

Golden State is an NBA-best 9-2 ATS this season.

Memphis is 7-5 ATS this season, ranking tied for 7th.

The Warriors are 2-1 ATS as a home favorite and 3-1 ATS as the home team.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 ATS as road underdogs and 3-3 ATS on the road.

Golden State is 8-3 to the Over on the year, ranking 3rd in the NBA.

Memphis is 8-4 to the Over on the year, ranking tied for 4th in the NBA.

Stephen Curry has had back-to-back games of 36 and 37 points.

Jaren Jackson has scored at least 20 points in four straight games.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 or more points in three straight games.

Andrew Wiggins scored 8 points after three straight of 11 or more.

Santi Aldama scored at least 11 points in four straight games.

Notable Player Props for Grizzlies @ Warriors

Highest Point Props

Steph Curry O/U 27.5 Points

Jaren Jackson O/U 22.5 Points

Jonathan Kuminga O/U 16.5 Points

Andrew Wiggins O/U 14.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Santi Aldama O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Draymond Green O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Jaren Jackson O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Stephen Curry O/U 6.5 Assists

Draymond Green O/U 5.5 Assists

Santi Aldama O/U 3.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Grizzlies @ Warriors

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Draymond Green to go Under his 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists prop against the Grizzlies:

“The Warriors are fresh off a thrilling home victory over Klay Thompson and the Mavericks, so key players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green may not be as motivated when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who are missing Ja Morant and more key contributors.

The Grizzlies’ defense has been solid in recent games, ranking in the top seven across multiple categories over the past three games. They’re limiting opponents to just 41.4% shooting from the field, 28% from three-point range, and only 107.0 points per game.

Draymond Green is coming off a strong performance, posting 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in a season-high 32 minutes. Before that, he tallied 8 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists against Oklahoma City, marking two straight games where he went over his PRA line.

However, I’m looking to fade Green in this spot. With a career-low usage rate of just 13.5%, his involvement is minimal compared to other role players like Taj Gibson, Nic Claxton, and Brandon Clarke. Given these trends and the situation, I’m taking the Under 20.5 PRA at -130 odds.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Grizzlies and the Warriors:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Golden State on the ML (-320)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Golden State -8 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 235.0 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)