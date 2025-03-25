Warriors vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 25

It’s Tuesday, March 25, and the Golden State Warriors (41-30) and Miami Heat (30-41) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Warriors are currently 18-16 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Heat have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Miami won the only meeting of the season, 116-98, as Jimmy Butler missed that meeting because of a suspension via the team.

Miami broke a 10-game losing streak with a 15-point victory over Charlotte on Sunday. Golden State is 16-4 since acquiring Butler and 9-2 over the last 11 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Heat live today

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: TNT / MAX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Warriors vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Warriors (-191), Heat (+160)

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Over/Under: 218.5 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 111.98, and the Heat 107.13.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Jimmy Butler to go Under 6.5 rebounds:

“Over the last 10 games, Butler averages 10.0 rebound chances per game and 6.4 of those converted and 7.4 converted on 11.4 potential boards in the past five outings. However, Miami is obviously his former team, so there will be more physicality in this game and potential for a blowout as well (in favor of Golden State). Butler recorded six or more rebounds in four straight games until four boards in the previous outing and 10-9 to the Under 6.5 rebounds since joining Golden State. I like Butler to go Under 6.5 boards at -105 odds.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Warriors and the Heat have stayed under the Total

The Heat have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 games as a home underdog

The Warriors’ last 4 versus the Heat have stayed under the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

