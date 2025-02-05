Wizards vs. Nets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Washington Wizards (8-41) and Brooklyn Nets (17-33) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Wizards won one game in the entire month of January. They have two already in February. Their second of the young month and eighth of the season came Monday night against the Hornets in Charlotte 124-114. The Nets won three games in January. They too already have won twice in February. They knocked off the Rockets for the second time in four days, winning 99-97 in Brooklyn last night.

The Wizards are currently 3-21 on the road with a point differential of -14, while the Nets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Nets live today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Game odds for Wizards vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Wizards (-105), Nets (-114)

Spread: Nets -1

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 107.74, and the Nets 108.27.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Wizards vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects a big night from Jordan Poole: Jordan Poole Over 19.5 Points (-110)

“Kyle Kuzma is off to Milwaukee. That’s 15 points per game that will have to be made up somewhere. While Poole doesn’t have a great matchup, he should see a slight boost in utilization.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at -1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Nets have won 7 of their last 9 home matchups against the Wizards

The average game score (226.4) in the Wizards’ last 20 games is over this game’s current Total (216.7)

The Nets have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 home games against the Wizards

The Wizards’ average score on the road this season (226.8) is over the current Total for this game (216.7)

