Wizards vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 13

It’s Thursday, March 13, and the Washington Wizards (13-51) and Detroit Pistons (37-29) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Wizards are currently 6-25 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Pistons have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. These two met on Tuesday and Detroit won 123-103. The Pistons lead the season series 2-0 with two 20-point wins.

Detroit enters on a two-game winning streak after losing two straight. The Pistons are 12-3 in the past 15 games. Washington is 4-4 in the past eight games but dropped the previous two contests by 15 and 20 points.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Pistons live today

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Wizards (+638), Pistons (-952)

Spread: Pistons -14

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 115.48, and the Pistons 123.29.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Wizards vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover:

“Detroit just beat and covered against Washington on Tuesday and the spread went from -14 and remains -14 at some spots with -15 popping up. It’s hard to argue why not to back Detroit outside of the trend of taking the loser and non-cover team in the first of a back-to-back set, but Washington could be an exception to that. It’s Pistons or pass once again as the Wizards continue this road trip”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +15.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Pistons on Thursday

The Pistons are showing a 107% return on investment at home on the Money Line

8 of the Wizards’ last 10 matchups with the Pistons have stayed under the Total

The Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Pistons have won 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

