Bills at Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Monday Night Football is a doubleheader this week. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) are in Atlanta to play Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons (2-2) in the early game.

On a bye last week, the Falcons are hoping the week off gave them the time to get their offense on track. It has been the least productive in the NFC averaging just 19 per game. Only the AFC’s Tennessee (13.8pts/gm) and Cleveland (13.8pts/gm) have been worse. Michael Penix Jr. has thrown just three touchdown passes in his first full season as QB1 for the Falcons.

The Bills’ offense has had few issues putting points on the board. Through five games they are averaging a little over 30 points per game. Only Indianapolis is averaging more in the AFC (33.2pts/gm). Josh Allen has thrown nine touchdown passes through five games and has completed passes to 12 different receivers. Despite the success on offense, the reigning MVP and the rest of the first-place Bills take the field following their first loss of the season, 23-20, to the Patriots last Sunday night.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Monday Night matchup between the Bills and the Falcons.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Bills vs. Falcons live Monday

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Bills at the Falcons

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-205), Atlanta Falcons (+170)

Spread: Bills -4.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Bills -5.0 with the Game Total set at 50.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Seahawks, Robinson among best bets in Week 6 Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their best bets entering Week 6 of the NFL, detailing why you can count on Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's longest rush being over 15.5 yards against the Bills.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo at Atlanta

Bills Expected Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 10/5 vs. New England - 22-31, 253yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 53yds

10/5 vs. New England - 22-31, 253yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 53yds Season: 5GP, 107-152, 1217yds, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 40 carries for 212yds

5GP, 107-152, 1217yds, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 40 carries for 212yds Falcons Expected Starting QB: Michael Penix

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Washington - 20-26, 313yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 2yds

Season: 4GP, 78-125, 918yds, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 13 carries for 31yds

Bills at Falcons team stats, betting trends

The Bills have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams

James Cook has scored 5 TDs (T2 in the NFL) through the first 5 weeks

has scored 5 TDs (T2 in the NFL) through the first 5 weeks TE Dalton Kincaid is Buffalo’s receiving yards leader with 287 through 5GP

is Buffalo’s receiving yards leader with 287 through 5GP The Under has cashed in the Falcons’ last 3 games coming off a bye week

Buffalo is 2-3 ATS this season

Atlanta is 2-2 ATS this season

Bills Player Injuries

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) is questionable for Monday’s game

(oblique) is questionable for Monday’s game WR Curtis Samuel (neck) is questionable for Monday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Monday’s game LB Matt Milano (pectoral) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(pectoral) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) was placed on the IR Saturday and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(pectoral) was placed on the IR Saturday and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game DT T.J. Sanders (knee) was placed on the IR Saturday and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

Falcons Player Injuries

S Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game CB Clark Phillips III (triceps) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(triceps) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game DE Lacale London (triceps) has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Falcons:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 49.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

