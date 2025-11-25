Bills vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Steel City is the backdrop for Sunday’s game featuring Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The matchup is an interesting one for a multitude of reasons. The Steelers are now tied for first with Baltimore and could be 1/2 game behind them before they finish their dessert on Thanksgiving. With it looking more and more likely that the winner of the AFC North will be the only team in the division to make the playoffs, each of Pittsburgh’s remaining games are now critical.

Winners of five straight AFC East crowns, the Buffalo Bills sit two games behind the Patriots. It appears their only route to the postseason is as a Wild Card. They currently reside in 7th but just a game behind them sit Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud. Few expect the Chiefs to miss the playoffs and after a horrendous start, the Texans are coming on strong.

Buffalo lost to those Texans last week in Houston, 23-19, and the Steelers were losers at home to the Bears, 31-28.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bills and the Steelers.

Game Details and How to watch the Bills vs. Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Bills at the Steelers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-185), Pittsburgh Steelers (+154)

Spread: Bills -3.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Bills -4 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 11/20 at Houston - 24-34, 253yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 8 times, 5 carries for 20yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 228-327, 2709yds, 18TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 28 times, 70 carries for 371yds rushing



Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Cincinnati - 9-15, 116yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 8yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 192-289, 1969yds, 19TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 19 times, 14 carries for 26yds rushing

Bills at Steelers team stats, betting trends

Sean McDermott is 3-1 in his career against Mike Tomlin

is 3-1 in his career against The Steelers have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Steelers has failed to cover the spread in 7 of their last 9 games against teams with winning records

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bills’ last 5 games against AFC opponents

The Steelers and the Bills are each 5-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Bills’ 11 games this season (5-6)

The Bills have turned the ball over three times in three straight games, for the first time since 1986

Bills Player Injuries

WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Spencer Brown (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game CB Maxwell Hairston (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Tylan Gable (concussion) has been designated to return from the IR but has not yet been activated

Steelers Player Injuries

QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR DK Metcalf (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Joey Porter Jr. (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Alex Highsmith (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Broderick Jones (neck) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(neck) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game DT Derrick Harmon (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Steelers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 47.5.

